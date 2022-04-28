New Art Exhibit Opening to Highlight Florida’s Talented Glass Artists

"Give Yourself Time," work by Eli Cecil of Palm Beach (detail). “Flora-Bunda,” by Debbie Lynn Griffin (Sarasota). "Florida Blooming" by Trish Duggan (Belleair)

Opening Saturday is Florida: In Transformation, a juried exhibition of 50-plus studio glassworks from 39 of Florida's creative glass artists.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Petersburg’s Imagine Museum opened in the spring of 2018, and it has become one of Florida’s go-to centers for contemporary glass art.

As Imagine Museum approaches its five-year anniversary, executive director Jane Buckman and the team at the museum decided to create a special exhibit to feature glass artists from the state of Florida.

In discussion with Bill DeYoung of the St. Pete Catalyst, executive director Jane Buckman explained the process behind curating the new Florida-artist exhibit by saying, “I asked them to submit works that would communicate how it is to live in this state – or what is it about this state that has inspired them?"

"Several of the artists are locally-based, including familiar names like Duncan McClellan and Marlene Rose. However, says Buckman, “I had no idea what to expect. I knew the artists here in this area, I know a few on the east coast, but I was really delighted by all of the entries.”

Florida's Gulf Coast is becoming a hub for glass collections, with many now dubbing it the "Glass Coast." Between 1,000 and 1,500 people visit Imagine Museum each week showing that the interest in glass art proves to be growing among local crowds.

The Florida exhibition will include 50-plus studio glassworks from 39 of Florida creatives in the studio glass community, all of whom answered Buckman’s Call to Artists last October. The exhibition will run from April - October 2022. Tickets can be purchased at www.imaginemuseum.com



Florida: In Transformation opens with a ticketed reception, with the artists, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (April 30). Information is available here:

https://76188.blackbaudhosting.com/76188/Florida-In-Transformation-Artist-Reception