PennDOT Launches Webpage for Route 26/Route 45 Intersection Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has launched a webpage for the Route 26/Route 45  project near State College and is encouraging the public to check the site for regular updates. The site can be found on District 2's Construction projects page.   

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events in the area.  

Work on the project got underway in early March and includes construction of turning lanes, roadway widening, and roadway realignment. Work also includes drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous items. The project will also replace the existing concrete bridge with a single span box beam bridge. 

Currently, work continues on the construction of a temporary roadway to provide two-way traffic during the majority of the project. Charles C. Merlo Inc. or Mineral Point, PA is the contractor on this $5 million project, which is expected to complete by mid-November. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.                                                                                                                

 Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423 

# # #

