PennDOT Places Speed Display Board in Centre County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 350 in Rush Township, Centre County, yesterday to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. It will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces northbound traffic between Frank and Twigg Settlement roads. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on Route 350 at this location is 55 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for two to four weeks before being repositioned to face southbound traffic. PennDOT placed the board at the request of the municipality.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 49 percent of Centre County crashes in 2020.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT's highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

# # #

 

