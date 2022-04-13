Embankment Repair Project to Start Next Week on Hills Creek Road, Charleston Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville – Motorists are advised that Route 4039 (Hills Creek Road) will be closed between Scouten Hill Road and Goodwin Road in Charleston Township, Tioga County for an embankment repair project.

On Wednesday, April 20 through Friday, April 22, Hills Creek Road will be closed between the hours of 7:30 AM and 2:00 PM, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew repairs the embankment failure. A detour using Hills Creek Road and Route 4037 (Hillscreek Lake Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov.

