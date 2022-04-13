The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project: A Visually-Stunning and Artistically Meaningful Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
Painters from around the globe have come together to render the worry and wonder of what is happening at sea.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much anticipated unveiling of The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project showcases a colorful display of art by artists from different parts of the world, all of whom have joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea.
— Ian Urbina, Director of The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project
Presently, artists from Brazil, Chile, Ireland, UK, USA, Portugal, Germany and Spain are participating. New murals will be added to the website every month. On the project website, each muralist has their own page, where visitors can watch a video showing the creative process and listen to each artist explain their motivations for joining the effort.
This collaboration is based on the groundbreaking reporting produced by a small, non-profit news outlet based in Washington, D.C., The Outlaw Ocean Project. The organization exposes the urgent problems happening on the earth’s oceans including sea slavery, arms trafficking, the climate crisis and overfishing. Muralists are now bringing these concerns to the forefront in diverse, urban settings.
“Journalism explains the world. Art makes people feel,” said the project’s Director, Ian Urbina. “In melding the two, our goal is to refocus global attention offshore and to stoke urgency and curiosity about this often-overlooked domain.”
Not unlike a literacy campaign, this project uses public creativity to raise cultural awareness and to offer fluency about the watery two thirds of the planet. The oceans supply 50 percent of the air we breathe. They are a workplace to more than 50 million people.
These murals encapsulate this vast realm of astounding beauty, but also tell the tale of the often- unseen, dystopian frontier. The ocean is home to dark inhumanities and dire industrial activities, where everything from murder and bondage to dumping and drilling routinely go unchecked. And yet, the coverage about this sprawling and vital place is a rarity.
“In their own aesthetic, through imagery that is at once captivating and critical, muralists in dozens of cities internationally have leveraged their talents to amplify the stories we report,” Urbina explained. “Their paintings are meant as an onramp into a set of issues that need attention.”
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project Opening | #TheOutlawOceanMuralProject