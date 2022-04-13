Public input meeting for proposed improvements to ND Highway 32 in Walhalla

A public input meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at the Walhalla Public School, 605 10th Street, in Walhalla, ND. The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to ND Highway 32 and give the public the opportunity to provide input. NDDOT representatives will be present to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by May 5, 2022, to James Rath, Program Manager, NDDOT – Design Division, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck ND 58505‑0700 or email jrath@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the e‑mail subject heading.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at (701)328-2978 or at civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.

-###-

Contact: Terri Wilhelm tlwilhelm@nd.gov 701.328.4441