Rebuilding I-196 begins in Ottawa County

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

Fast facts:

- A $66 million investment is underway to rebuild I-196 in southeast Ottawa County.

- This two-year project is expected to be finished in November 2023.

- This project is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $66 million to rebuild 7 miles of I-196 from Byron Road in Zeeland to 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville. Work also includes culvert replacement, sewer and drainage improvements, and bridge work.

The majority of the funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 838 jobs.

"This investment will greatly improve an important east/west corridor supporting commuters and commercial traffic," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "With Gov. Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, we've been able to include more long-term fixes in our program."

Lane closures and traffic shifts will begin this Monday, April 18, on eastbound I-196 between Byron Road and 32nd Avenue. On April 25, two lanes of westbound I-196 traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side of the roadway while the westbound lanes are rebuilt. Ramp closures will be in place at the Byron Road/I-196 interchange. Byron Road traffic will have access to eastbound I-196 for most of the project.

In 2023, both directions of traffic will be shifted to the new westbound side while eastbound I-196 is rebuilt. Westbound I-196 will have two lanes open and eastbound I-196 will be reduced to one lane. This stretch of I-196 averages approximately 55,000 vehicles a day, so motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and allow more time for their travels.

For up-to-date traffic information on this project and others throughout the state, go to www.Michigan.gov/Drive.