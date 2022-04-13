I-75 sign, guardrail upgrades start April 19

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

ESCANABA, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $3.3 million to upgrade I-75 north of St. Ignace to south of Sault Ste. Marie. Work includes about 57 miles of freeway sign upgrades, overhead sign structures, guardrail upgrades, and reflective roadside delineators.

Counties: Mackinac, Chippewa

Highway: I-75

Closest cities: St. Ignace, Sault Ste. Marie

Start date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Traffic restrictions: A minimum of one lane will be open at all times on northbound and southbound I-75. All work will be performed during daytime hours. Work will require intermittent shoulder or single-lane closures. A 12-foot lane width restriction will be in effect.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 47 jobs.

Safety benefit: This project will improve sign visibility for motorists. Upgraded guardrails and added delineators will increase safety.