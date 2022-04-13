Algona Shooting Investigation Leads To Attempted Murder Charge
ALGONA, Iowa - On April 9, 2022, at 10:25 a.m., the Algona Police Department received a report of shots fired and a vehicle leaving the area of North Park Drive in Algona, Iowa, at a high rate of speed. Officers responded and located a male victim who had been shot at, but not hit, and identified other witnesses to the altercation. Officers determined that the two men involved in the altercation knew each other.
An attempt to locate was broadcasted to area law enforcement agencies and the suspect vehicle was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement on Interstate 35 near Williams, Iowa. Officers identified Michael Street, age 20, of Fredericktown, MO, as the subject who allegedly fired shots. Street was arrested, charged with Attempted Murder, and is currently in custody at the Kossuth County jail.
The Algona Police Department was assisted by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Clear Lake Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
