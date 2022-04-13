Update No. 1: Police provide update on operation in Wilder

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Police provide update on operation in Wilder

WILDER, Vermont (Wednesday, April 13, 2022) — Hartford Police, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police, are continuing their operation this afternoon in the village of Wilder.

This incident involves the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad assisting the Hartford Police Department with an investigation at a house in a residential neighborhood that contains explosive devices and potentially hazardous materials. To help ensure public safety, police initially asked residents of nearby homes to shelter in place while the scene was assessed, and others in the area were informed of the situation. Residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place, but access to the area remains limited.

The police operation is expected to continue through the afternoon hours Wednesday, though an exact time frame is not currently known.

No injuries have been reported.

Police will continue to provide additional information as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022***

The Hartford Police Department, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police, is conducting an operation Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the village of Wilder.

Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area. The operation is focused on a specific location, and investigators do not believe there is a danger to the broader community.