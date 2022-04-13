Statement from the Montgomery County Council on the 2022 Legislative Session

MARYLAND, April 13 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 13, 2022—Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz issued the following statement on behalf of the Montgomery County Council recognizing and thanking the members of the Montgomery County Delegation for their work during the 2022 legislative session of the Maryland General Assembly.

“The Council recognizes our 32-member Montgomery County Delegation for their hard work during the 2022 legislative session in Annapolis. We thank you for your diligence in working together to approve a well-rounded budget, as well as your ongoing commitment to Montgomery County residents and dedication in moving the County’s agenda forward.

“The budget includes an estimated $287 million in new state capital investments that will be directed to projects in Montgomery County. This is in addition to $1.2 billion in state aid to support the County’s public K-16 education system, our libraries and public safety.

“We are grateful for the $120 million investment in transportation projects, including funding for the new bus rapid transit system (BRT), zero emissions buses and new bike trail and pedestrian safety investments, which will allow us to expand mass transit options and improve accessibility and mobility for all County residents.

“We are pleased by the work of our lawmakers to prioritize climate solutions by passing the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, a sweeping climate change bill which includes the establishment of a statewide greenhouse gas emissions goal of net-zero by 2045 and transitions the state's fleet to electric vehicles by 2036, among other measures.

“We also congratulate you for enacting landmark legislation that will address the epidemic of gun violence and create safer communities by banning ghost guns statewide. It builds on our local efforts and will lead to safer communities. Other landmark legislation that passed is the Time to Care Act, which makes Maryland the tenth state, plus the District of Columbia, to offer paid family leave.

“Additional highlights from this session include bills to bolster tenant protections, expand access to abortion care and strengthen the state’s cybersecurity response efforts.

“We are grateful to Sen. Craig Zucker, Del. Marc Korman and the entire Montgomery County Delegation for their leadership and partnership, as we continue to work together to support our more than one million Montgomery County residents.”

