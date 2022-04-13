Northwoods Urology is proud to be the first to offer Aquablation Therapy in the North Houston area
It’s a minimally invasive treatment that uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide long-lasting BPH relief without compromise.THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwoods Urology of Texas is proud to be the first to offer this advanced minimally invasive treatment in the North Houston Area.
So what is Aquablation Therapy? It’s the only procedure that uses a heat-free water jet controlled by robotic technology to remove prostate tissue. It combines a camera or cystoscope with an ultrasound imaging, giving the urologist the ability to see the entire prostate in real time. As a result, Aquablation Therapy is very precise for your anatomy, consistent and predictable, and provides a long-term symptomatic relief with low rates of complications, such as incontinence, ejaculatory dysfunction, erectile dysfunction.
And the good news is this can be done no matter how large the prostate is. So how does Aquablation work? Well, the therapy is delivered by the Aqua beam robotics system, which is the first FDA cleared surgical robot, utilizing automated tissue resection for the treatment of BPH. The therapy involves two simple steps, the surgical map, and removing the prostate tissue. So the surgical map is developed utilizing the standard camera, called a cystoscope with the ultrasound guidance. So the Aquablation Therapy provides the urologist a complete and full view, multi-dimensional view, of the prostate, enabling us to create a map of the parts of the prostate to remove while avoiding the areas of the prostate that can cause irreversible or further complications.
So once the map is developed and your prostate anatomy is fully defined and mapped out, the treatment plan is initiated. With the onscreen surgical map in place, we can robotically control the heat-free water jet, which removes the tissue in a predictable and reproducible manner. This is done really independent of the prostate anatomy, but mapped very specifically to each individuals’ prostate anatomy. So today we’ve talked about Aquablation Therapy and let’s summarize again. So BPH is a condition of enlargement of the prostate, and that may cause effects on the bladder. Your urologist may recommend a more invasive procedure.
We have many procedures for managing obstructive BPH. Some can be done in the office and other peoples’ anatomy and prostates may lend themselves to more invasive procedures. The historical standard treatment as an ablative procedure for enlargement of the prostate is called a transurethral resection of the prostate. And that’s commonly done using heat-based energy. Another way to accomplish that is using a laser or vaporization of the prostate. A new way is called Aquablation. And as we’ve seen today, it involves using a automated system under both ultrasound and cystoscopic guidance in a controlled manner to achieve an ablative effect, without using heat, on the prostate to correct your obstructive BPH.
So if you have concerns or questions about your urinary condition, please visit our website for an appointment. Northwoods Urology is a team of Urologists with convenient locations in The Woodlands, Huntsville, and Kingwood, Texas.
About Northwoods Urology of Texas:
The Northwoods Urology philosophy is centered on three words: progressive, innovative and compassionate. Northwoods Urology is a team of Urologists with convenient locations so we can better serve our community.
About Paul R. Kenworthy, M.D.
Dr. Kenworthy earned his M.D. from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed an internship in General Surgery and residency in Urology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center. During residency, his clinical research was published in journals Urology and The Journal of Urology, as well as in several scientific proceedings and presentations.
Dr. Kenworthy pursues all aspects of general urologic care for his patients with special interest in management of benign prostatic hyperplasia, men’s Urologic health, men’s and women’s voiding dysfunction and urinary incontinence, and urinary stone disease.
