MARKKULA CENTER FOR APPLIED ETHICS HELPS COMPANIES OPERATIONALIZE ESG REPORTING
No one is more qualified to offer this expertise than an ethics center in Silicon Valley whose vision for 170 years has been to educate leaders to build a more humane, just, and sustainable world.”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics today announced the availability of the ESG Resource Center, a new web-based offering dedicated to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. Companies are under extreme pressure from customers, investors, and the government to begin accounting for how they are performing in these non-financial matters, and this new set of resources will help them more efficiently operationalize ESG reporting.
— Don Heider, executive director, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
The ESG Resource Center provides companies free access to an extensive library of insights and tools. In addition, the Ethics Center consults with large and small organizations to help with their ESG-related needs. This coaching can take place through training sessions in person or online, the creation of case studies, and more individualized approaches to different situations.
“No one is more qualified to offer this expertise than an ethics center at a Jesuit university in Silicon Valley whose vision for more than 170 years has been to educate citizens and leaders to build a more humane, just, and sustainable world,” said Don Heider, executive director, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University.
For more information about the ESG Resource Center, visit https://www.scu.edu/ethics/esg/.
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the SCU community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to a global audience. For more information, please visit: https://www.scu.edu/ethics/.
