Clay Melton is Here with His New Song, ‘Imaginary Traveler’.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Blues-Rock prodigy, Clay Melton, is here with his brand new song, ‘Imaginary Traveler’. Written during the isolating times of the pandemic, this song is about finding inspiration and connection with others even in an uncertain, unpredictable circumstance. Melton is dedicated to his work, and it shows through in his music. It is expertly crafted, and equally moving. He has a way of capturing the attention of his audience and taking them on an authentic journey with his music. This song will be available for the world to hear on April 15th.

Texas based, Louisiana born artist, Clay Melton, is a rising artist whose guitar driven Rock and Blues artistry is reaching the ears and eyes of fans worldwide, most recently with his song "Say That You Love Me", recorded with five time Grammy Winner and legend Malcolm Harper of ReelSound Recordings. Now, Clay is gearing up for a long line of new projects this year, starting with this next single!

With thirteen years of performing live under his belt, the now twenty-six year old Clay Melton ranked #5 on the Billboard Heat Seekers Chart with his debut full length album in 2017. He then went on to open for acts such as blues guitar legend Robert Cray and Multi-platinum artist Chris Daughtry, along with touring nationally and returning to the Chevrolet Main Stage at the State Fair of Texas for two years in a row. Clay Melton released his EP entitled ‘Back to Blue' in July of 2021. This EP was produced by Grammy Award winning producer and mixing engineer, Danny Jones. (Stevie Ray Vaughan, Patti LaBelle, Etta James, The Meters).

Pre-save ‘Imaginary Traveler’ here! This song, along with all of his other work, will be available everywhere you listen to music. Be sure to follow him on socials, and stay tuned for all of his upcoming projects on his website.