cloudIT, LLC, Ranks No. 135 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. magazine today revealed that cloudIT is No.135 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list had an average growth rate of 154% percent.Vince Kent, CEO cloudIT commented “We are extremely proud of our team at cloudIT and are incredibly honored to make the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list. We are even more excited about what the future holds for cloudIT. We utilize technology to improve business processes & application delivery for our clients. We partner with our client so they don’t have to scramble to react to technology changes that can cause swift erosion of its competitive advantages and bottom line that no one anticipated, especially in the cybersecurity arena.” Vince Kent, cloudIT, CEO.Kent went on to say “cloudIT is marking its 10th year in business and continues to experience tremendous growth. As many well-funded competitors continue to enter our space, much of our success year after year can be attributed to the fact we prioritize taking the time to truly understand our customer's needs. We have worked quickly to expand our footprint, hiring outstanding talent building solid processes, adding customizations, new features and leading-edge products all while maintaining competitive pricing."The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 141 private companies had an average growth rate of 154% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting March 15, 2022.“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.cloudIT, LLC headquartered in Phoenix works to with the goal of bringing best practices, innovative technology, cutting edge solutions, and extreme customer support with a single point of contact to our clients throughout the US. cloudIT specializes in providing clients with custom IT, Cloud Services, Cyber Security Protection and Voice solutions along with award winning support.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 RegionalsMethodologyThe 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc. MediaThe world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.