Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame Names Class of 2022
The names and photos of Hall of Fame inductees are displayed at the towing museum's headquarters in Chattanooga.
Ten towing veterans are to be inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame in Chattanooga, TN.
We are honored to have inductees from four continents, and look forward to welcoming their families and friends.”CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has announced it will induct 10 new members into its Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees hail from the United States, Australia, France, and Japan, making it one of the most diverse Hall of Fame classes ever.
"This year’s inductees embody the museum's international founding," said Bill Gratzianna, president of the Chattanooga-based organization that represents the towing and recovery community. "We are honored to have inductees from four continents, and look forward to welcoming their families and friends."
The 2022 honorees are, in alphabetical order:
• Bruce Davis of Davis Towing & Recovery Inc., Rushville, IN
• Henry Fenimore, B&F Towing Inc., Bear, DE
• Marci Gratzianna, O'Hare Towing Service, Downers Grove, IL
• Luc Le Baron, Le Baron et Fils, Brunoy, France
• Sadaaki Nakamura, Jyonan Holding Corp., Koufu-shi, Yamanashi, Japan
• Antonio Re, Nationwide Towing & Transport Pty. Ltd., Glen Iris, Victoria, Australia
• Charles Schmidt, C. Schmidt & Sons Inc., Roslyn, NY
• Robert Van Lingen, Van Lingen Towing Inc., Torrance, CA
• Harumatsu Wada, Miller Japan Co. Ltd., Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
• Sherry White, Walt's Mission Pass Towing, Fremont, CA
The Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame was launched in 1986 to recognize individuals who have made substantial contributions to the towing and recovery industry. "The industry realized it was time to display the roots of the profession," according to the museum. Over 300 towing professionals have entered the Hall of Fame to date.
Hall of Fame candidates must have 20 years of experience running a towing business in an outstanding and exemplary manner, demonstrate leadership in a project with a dynamic and lasting effect on the towing industry, and/or create a product or service with a significant and lasting effect on towing professionals.
The inductees will be officially recognized at a formal ceremony on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Hotel Chattanooga during the organization's annual Museum Weekend scheduled for October 7 - 9.
