Việt Nam Expo 2022 opens in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, April 13 -

The Korean pavilions, with the participation of 75 businesses in a 300sq.m area, displays food, canned drinks, beauty products and home appliances. South Korea participates in Việt Nam Expo 2022 as the Guest of Honor Country. — VNA/VNS Photo Uyên Hương

HÀ NỘI — As many as 410 enterprises from 15 countries and territories are participating in the Việt Nam Expo 2022, themed “Step together in Digitised world”, taking place from April 13 to 16 at Hà Nội International Exhibition Center (IEC) in Hà Nội.

The exhibition, comprising 380 display booths, presents products and services in four main industries: Vietnam Value and Exports; Machinery –Supporting Industries; Digital Solutions & E-commerce; and Food and Beverage.

Việt Nam Expo 2022 also includes remote pavilions, online business-to-business (B2B) booths, and a virtual edition of Vietnam Expo on Decobiz digital platform. The hybrid exhibition will be held from April 13 to May 13, 2022.

“2021 is considered a challenging time for every country in the world, including Việt Nam, because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên.

“However, with the unified, thorough and drastic leadership of the Party and State leaders; timely and effective participation of ministries, branches and localities; outstanding efforts of the business community and the people, the effective support of the international community, Việt Nam has gradually overcome difficulties and challenges, and achieve the dual goal of fighting COVID-19 and still developing the economy,” minister said.

The gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.58 per cent in Q1, while the macro-economy was stable. Industrial production continued to expand and achieved positive results, especially in the processing and manufacturing industry. In particular, import and export recorded record growth, reaching US$670 billion, putting Việt Nam in the group of 20 leading economies in terms of international trade.

“This was partly thanks to the contribution of trade promotion activities with the drastic and effective implementation of many solutions to support foreign trade, applying new and appropriate promotion forms, ensuring circulation of essential goods and promoting imports and exports.”

“After 30 years of accompanying businesses, Việt Nam Expo has become one of the most important and largest-scale trade promotion activities of Việt Nam's industry and trade sector. Notably, the expo has brought many economic values ​​as well as practical opportunities to help Vietnamese enterprises increase exports, develop the domestic market, and improve their ability to participate in the global value chain, actively contributing to the implementation of the Government's commitment to international economic integration,” Diên said.

South Korea participates in this year’s event as the Guest of Honor Country. The Korean pavilions, with the participation of 75 businesses in a 300-sq.m area, display their potential products of food, canned drinks, beauty products and home electric appliances.

The event is consecutively participated in by Korean Trade Promotion and Investment in Hà Nội (KOTRA) for 23 years in a series connecting investment and trade between South Korea, Việt Nam and East Asian countries, which includes online and offline business matching at Việt Nam Expo, said Lee Jong Seob, President of KOTRA in Southeast Asia-Oceania and General Director of KOTRA Hà Nội.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and South Korea (1992 – 2022). This is a motivation for bilateral relationship promotion in line with the common pathways of both sides to raise the relationship framework to a comprehensive co-operation partnership, he said.

Belarus is participating in the event as a Special Guest Country. The pavilions of Belarus showcase potential exports such as oil and gas; machinery; research and development; medical supplies and food and beverage.

The Belarusian pavilion organisers include the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Ministry of Education of Belarus; Ministry of Agriculture and Food; State Committee on Science & Industry; and Belarusian National Academy of Sciences.

In 11 months of 2021, commodities turnover between Belarus and Việt Nam reached $164 million, in which key exports of Belarus combined potash fertiliser, freight cars, dump trucks, tractors, tyres, food, frozen beef, synthetic fibers and polyamides; and key imports from Việt Nam included communications, computer equipment, seafood, rice, nuts, shoes and clothing.

For the first time, the interconnected industries display area, aimed at foreign buyers, FDI businesses and local export companies, combined 30 complementary companies, automation and digital solution providers in production and manufacturing, and industrial park pavilions such as VSPI Nghệ An, VSIP Hải Phòng and VSIP Bắc Ninh. — VNS