New Website and Book Reveal Jesus Christ was not the Only Person Miraculously Raised From Death
New revelations, website come just in time for EasterNEWPORT BEACH,, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world prepares to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, researcher Christian Howard, a leading authority on human–spiritual relations, has launched a new website proclaiming that Jesus was not the only person miraculously raised from death.
On Howard’s new website and in his new book Is Eternity Already Here available on Amazon, he details the experiences of three other people who experienced their own “Easter mornings.” When Howard heard about the experiences of the two medical doctors and one business owner, he was intrigued and wanted to find out more about what happened.
“I was really curious to know the details and mechanics of the processes of these three people from our time who died and were also miraculously healed and given their lives back, and if they might lead to some kind of formula anyone could use to download the same healing energy daily into their daily lives,” he said.
Dr. Alexander died from a rare brain disease, Dr. Neal drowned, and business owner Anita Moorjani died in hospital from stage 4 cancer. All three penned best-selling books that show how their experiences affected them, detailing a direction for the source of their healings. Howard used their accounts as he sought to find out whether the same energy they experienced in the place they called heaven could be accessed by anyone in the physical world without them having to die first.
“While the mechanics of miracles are unknown, the resurrections show there is, in fact, an unrestricted force that can control life and death and terminal physical problems,” Howard explained. “All four point to the same energy for their healing – love. They said it is an intense, concentrated, all-enfolding love. And with the resurrections happening to an atheist neurosurgeon in the US, a Hindu raised in Hong Kong, and a Christian orthopedic surgeon who died in South America, I realized immediately this is a love without borders or belief constraints that is accessible to anyone, anywhere, anytime.”
After concluding his research, Howard is thrilled to launch his own mission to provide readers with a formula for a whole new way to bring love into their lives and help rid of hate in the world.
“I learned from the direct evidence of their experiences that after the body dies, the released soul does not, and goes to a dimension where the laws of physics and medicine do not apply,” Howard said. “I learned there is no death in the dimension of Spirit.”
Howard’s new website and book are an exciting journey into new areas of thought that provide a unique method to create a physical – spiritual connection. He views the formula like an app to the Spirit love supply that anyone can use to add to the quality of their lives.
###
About Christian Howard
I have always felt as if I f were preprogrammed to explore the relationship of the normal to the paranormal, physical to spiritual. I wanted answers to my questions - who are we, where did we come from, why are we here, what’s the best way to live, and where do we go from here? Are we just one of many species that evolved on our planet, or are we something more than just human animals? But this journey is not about me. I think of myself as just one part of a Universal team. I’m doing my share to help us remember the power of love waiting for our invitation to uplift our lives and flow through us to others and help heal our world.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Christian Howard
choward22@earthlink.net
www.iseternityhere.org
Christian Howarrd
Is Eternity Here
choward22@earthlink.net