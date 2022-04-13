Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,148 in the last 365 days.

All Things Judicial Features an Interview with former Chief Justice Henry Frye

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast features an interview with former Chief Justice Henry Frye. Frye was the first African American associate justice and chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. Before that, he served as one of the first African American assistant United States district attorneys and first African American member of the North Carolina General Assembly in the 20th century.

In this 2004 interview conducted by former North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) Director Judge Tom Ross, Frye shares anecdotes about his early years growing up during segregation and his experience serving in North Carolina's legislature and on the Supreme Court.   

"I thought I brought something to the court and tried to the best I could to look at things objectively but your background has a little something to do with how you look at what happens in the courtroom," said Frye on the podcast. "I think I handled it well and history will say whether I did or did not."

This interview is part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's historical video series. A video of this interview can be viewed on the NCcourts YouTube Channel.

You just read:

All Things Judicial Features an Interview with former Chief Justice Henry Frye

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.