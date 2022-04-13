All Things Judicial Features an Interview with former Chief Justice Henry Frye

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast features an interview with former Chief Justice Henry Frye. Frye was the first African American associate justice and chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. Before that, he served as one of the first African American assistant United States district attorneys and first African American member of the North Carolina General Assembly in the 20th century.

In this 2004 interview conducted by former North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) Director Judge Tom Ross, Frye shares anecdotes about his early years growing up during segregation and his experience serving in North Carolina's legislature and on the Supreme Court.

"I thought I brought something to the court and tried to the best I could to look at things objectively but your background has a little something to do with how you look at what happens in the courtroom," said Frye on the podcast. "I think I handled it well and history will say whether I did or did not."

This interview is part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's historical video series. A video of this interview can be viewed on the NCcourts YouTube Channel.