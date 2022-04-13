JARC FL Announces New Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center in Boca Raton to Meet Needs of Individuals with Disabilities
The New 13,000 Sq. Ft Facility, Breaking Ground in Sept. 2022, Will Offer JARC Clients Socialization Opportunities, Job Training and Life Transition Services
There is truly nothing like JARC in South Florida”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JARC Florida, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, today announced plans for a brand new 13,000 sq. ft. life skills center on the newly named Lynne & Howard Halpern JARC Campus in Boca Raton. The Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center, which recently kicked off its capital campaign, will fulfill a growing need in the community while expanding JARC’s supported living space, job training programs and life transition services. The Center is scheduled to break ground in September 2022 and open in the Fall of 2023.
— Jeffrey Zirulnick, Chief Executive Officer of JARC
“The Clayman Life Skills Center will provide JARC’s clients with a new facility that will allow them to acquire additional skills that are needed to successfully live a full and complete life in their community,” said Caryn Clayman, Past President of JARC and current Board Member. “It provides a natural progression from the skills envisioned by my father when the Clayman Training & Resource Center was created. I am proud to continue to expand his vision for the training of JARC’s clients.”
According to the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, there are approximately 6.5 million people in the United States with an intellectual disability, 336,529 in Florida alone. The National Association of County Behavioral Health & Development Disability Directors (NACBHDD) reports that 85% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are unemployed and the majority do not have high school diplomas. In fact, only 13% of students with disabilities transition to post-secondary education.
The Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center is the solution to meet the growing challenges of this population, according to JARC leadership. The new space will not only add physical space to the Lynne & Howard Halpern JARC campus but allow the organization to expand its services and welcome more clients. The Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center will feature four floors, each of which is dedicated to a specific need of JARC’s clients. The levels will include:
First Floor: Dedicated space for the Madeline & Alan Blinder ADAPT Center (Adults with Disabilities Aging in Place Together) allowing senior clients to age with dignity and pride while engaging in meaningful daily activities; this floor will also include access to the Ability Garden and an indoor/outdoor classroom.
Second Floor: Lynne & Howard Halpern Supported Living Center & Social Activity Hall to facilitate independent living as well as opportunities for clients to interact socially, allow program ideas to flourish, create a sense of community and socialization, and support clients’ independent engagement in the community.
Third Floor: Transition Center will house the In Memory of Paul Markhoff “Mainstreet Experience,” donated by Judy Levis Krug, will replicate a true to life cityscape with employment training opportunities. The transition center will help clients transition from the public school system into adulthood by filling the gap between classroom learning and real-world experiences.
Fourth Floor: Employment Training Center will expand JARC’s hugely successful vocational training program at the Mel & Edith Clayman Training and Resource Center. Here, clients are trained in manufacturing, packaging and mail services, before joining the JARC’s Community Works Program, which helps adults with disabilities gain employment in the community.
“There is truly nothing like JARC in South Florida,” said Jeffrey Zirulnick, Chief Executive Officer of JARC. “With the addition of the Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center, we will not only continue to offer the foremost adult life skills training for our clients, but we will also be able to meet the growing demand for services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community.”
Today, JARC services 250 clients per day; 76 of those clients live in group residential homes; 32 live in supported living apartments; and upwards of 175 are a part of the JARC adult day training (ADT) program. According to Zirulnick, there is a growing wait list to get into JARC, and an anticipation of expanding by at least 20 percent in the next year.
The Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center Capital Campaign has a goal of raising $15 million for both the building of the center as well as an endowment to sustain the long-term operation of the facility. Capital Campaign Chairs are Lynne & Howard Halpern, Elizabeth & Peter Levine, and Ronni & David Sommer.
About JARC FL
JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+ +1 5613109921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn