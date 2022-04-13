Miratech recognized as “All Star” on IAOP 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 List
Miratech achieves “Sustained Excellence” distinction for being named to the list for 10 consecutive years
It’s an honor to be named an “All Star” for the 10th year in a row and receive the Sustained Excellence distinction. These accolades are the direct result of Miratech’s culture...”NEW YORK, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miratech Group, a global IT services and consulting organization, has been recognized as an “All Star” company on the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list (GO100) by IAOP. “All Star” status is achieved by a company when they have been awarded top scores across each major judging category. Miratech is pleased to announce it has also received a Sustained Excellence distinction for being named to the IAOP GO100 list for 10 consecutive years.
— Matthew Ainsworth, Miratech Chief Revenue Officer.
The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP) recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors via its annual Global Outsourcing 100 list. Organizations apply for recognition and are scored by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers, and advisors.
Miratech received all four distinguishing “Stars” for the categories of Customer References, Awards, and Certifications, Programs and Innovations, as well as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs. This year IAOP awarded Miratech an exceptional “All Star” score of 7.85 out of 8. The Miratech score was 15% higher than the average score amongst other GO100 listees.
Miratech’s inclusion on the IAOP GO100 list for 10 consecutive years has also been recognized by IAOP’s additional distinction of Sustained Excellence.
"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year”, said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "Your tenacity, grit, and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we’re pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence.”
“It’s an honor to be named an “All Star” for the 10th year in a row and receive the Sustained Excellence distinction. These accolades are the direct result of Miratech’s culture of relentless performance, proven methodology, and experienced staff, that consistently deliver valuable and timely services to our global clients,” commented Matthew Ainsworth, Miratech Chief Revenue Officer.
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together global enterprise innovation and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformation for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information about Miratech, please visit www.miratechgroup.com.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
Stewart Christ, Executive VP, Business Development
Miratech Group
+1 212-858-7600
marketing@miratechgroup.com
