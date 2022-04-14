Join FX Design Group at NAB (Booth C4234) and BEA (Booth B100)

Visit FX Design Group at NAB 2022 - Booth C4234

Visit FX Design Group at NAB for the Latest in Broadcast Set and Lighting Design

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- To Schedule a Meeting with FX Design Group at NAB or BEA, Click Here NAB: Sunday, April 24th-27th – Booth C4234 (Central Hall) – Guest Pass Code: LV7538BEA: Saturday, April 23rd-26th – Booth B100 (West Hall)FX Design Group is proud to be showcasing the latest in broadcast set and lighting design at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas. From April 24th through the 27th, FX will partner with leaders of their respective fields to display the aesthetics, technologies, and applications of cutting-edge broadcast production. This year’s partners:Digital Video Group (DVG) – An industry-leading supplier and system integrator of broadcast and production systems.DigiLED – Your definitive source for LED screens, arrays, and video walls.TVOne – Expert providers of video processing, signal distribution, and racking solutions.Here's a sneak peak of some of the topics we'll be covering at the show, please watch as our Creative Director Mack McLaughlin discusses the intricacies of adding LEDs to your #StudioDesign with Tom Mudd (digiLED), Mark Trevena (TVOne) and Alex Martin (DVG). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2vC3QDSlM4&t=6s This year’s booth will feature a full-scale LED video wall displaying high-definition video output for maximum broadcast quality. Several of our expert designers and project managers will be on-hand as well to discuss how FX takes a personalized approach to both Set and Lighting design, as well as installation, to provide the highest quality broadcast environments that will fit any client’s needs.At BEA, FX staff will be on hand to discuss broadcast projects to fit the needs of colleges and universities nationwide.If you’re attending NAB or BEA 2022, we’d love to see you there. And if you’d like to discuss your next broadcast set and lighting project in-depth, please feel free to use the link below to schedule a meeting with us between April 23rd through the 27th. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!Not attending NAB or BEA? FX can always be reached for meeting requests via our Contact Us form or at contactus@fxgroup.tvSunday, April 24th-27th – Booth C4234 (Central Hall) – Guest Pass Code: LV7538BEA: Saturday, April 23rd-26th – Booth B100 (West Hall)NAB Exhibit Hall HoursSunday, April 24 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Monday, April 25 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.Tuesday, April 26 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.Wednesday, April 27 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.BEA Exhibit Hall HoursSaturday, April 23 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.Sunday, April 24 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.Monday, April 25 | 9 a.m – 5 p.m.Tuesday, April 26 | 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

FX's Mack McLaughlin discusses the intricacies of adding LEDs to your Studio Design w/ Tom Mudd (digiLED), Mark Trevena (TVOne) and Alex Martin (DVG).