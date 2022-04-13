Immunophotonics Announces Appointment of Miguel Zubizarreta to Its Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel immune-activating drugs in oncology and infectious disease, has strengthened its leadership with the appointment of Miguel Zubizarreta to its Board of Directors. Mr. Zubizarreta joins a biotech-savvy slate of experts currently serving on the Board of Immunophotonics and brings a complementary set of proficiencies to the Board’s wealth of expertise within the pharmaceutical industry.
As a tech pioneer and serial entrepreneur, Mr. Zubizarreta possesses unique tactical and strategic capabilities that will contribute to guiding the company through phase 2 development and strategic partnering. When asked to comment on his decision to cross over as an investor into biotech, Mr. Zubizarreta candidly summarized, “One of the things that appeals to me about Immunophotonics is that, rather than focusing on creating a specific cure for a single indication, it’s developing an entire process. Immunophotonics has established an approach that is both widely applicable and targeted toward creating a response in the body that can be used to address a number of different indications and illnesses.”
Lu Alleruzzo, CEO of Immunophotonics, welcomed Mr. Zubizarreta’s visionary approach, acknowledging, “Miguel Zubizarreta brings a powerful perspective in helping us drive innovative solutions for patients in oncology and beyond. He will uniquely contribute to challenging the status quo, paving new paths, and opening new opportunities in the context of the total potential of our intellectual property. We are fortunate to have Miguel on the board, and I genuinely look forward to having the benefit of his vast experience.”
About Miguel Zubizarreta
Miguel Zubizarreta is dedicated to using his vision and capital to advance groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to positively affect causes of global importance. He was formerly Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Hyland Software, Inc., a company providing Electronic Content Management (ECM) solutions, where he designed, developed, and led the direction of the OnBase product for 24 years. OnBase has increased the efficiency and productivity of more than ten thousand organizations in numerous industries worldwide. Mr. Zubizarreta continues to serve on the board of Hyland Software. Mr. Zubizarreta has the unique ability to apply his knowledge to problem-based solutions over a variety of applications.
About Immunophotonics
Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in multiple solid tumor indications. The company is in phase 2 development and is based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA with subsidiaries in Bern, Switzerland and Tianjin, China.
About IP-001
IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent immune activator capable of stimulating immunological responses against cancer and infectious diseases. It is designed to 1) leverage tumor antigens liberated by ablation by prolonging their availability, 2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), 3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the activated APCs, and 4) lead to a downstream adaptive immunity. This ignited systemic response from the adaptive immune system seeks out and eliminates the identified targets throughout the body.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements — including statements regarding clinical trials, regulatory applications and related timelines, and timing for bringing any product candidate to market — involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
