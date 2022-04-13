Submit Release
Notifying the DOE on Changes to School Configurations

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is asking that School Administrative Units (SAUs) who anticipate changes to school configurations for school year 2022-2023 to notify the DOE by May 1, 2022, or within 3 days of a School Board’s final approval of the change.  The Superintendent of the SAU can email MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov to notify the Maine Department of Education of the circumstances that may warrant a new school ID.

Reasons to notify the DOE include, but are not limited to:

  • Lack of need school closure
  • Change in grade configuration
  • Split of school
  • Merging of schools
  • New Schools

When emailing, please include the school(s) that displaced students will attend in the next school year, if applicable.  The Data Reporting Coordinator and the Education Data Manager will analyze the data and documentation, and coordinate with the Superintendent of the SAU on next steps and if new school ID(s) will need to be created.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or 207-624-6896.

