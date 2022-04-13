Exclusive Speaker Interview with AOBiome ahead of the 22nd Pain Therapeutics Conference

SMi Reports: Exclusive speaker interview with Todd Krueger at AOBiome released for the Pain Therapeutics Conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pain therapeutics industry has grown at an exponential rate in recent years. The 22nd Annual Pain Therapeutics conference will cover the leading advances in pain therapeutics, exploring late development clinical trials, novel treatments for chronic conditions, technology collaboration treatments, using VR and Medical Devices that carry out non-invasive nerve stimulation.

Industry leaders will uncover the latest advancements in the field, highlighting the use of opioids and the future for cannabinoids within the pain therapeutics field. Furthermore, policy experts will provide an essential regulatory perspective for this year’s agenda, providing an exciting and comprehensive insight into the pain therapeutics market.

In recent news, AOBiome’s B244 demonstrated positive results from its Phase 2b trial for both Pruritus (Itch) and Appearance of Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema). AOBiome Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming human health by developing topical biologic therapies for systemic inflammatory conditions, announced positive pivotal Phase 2b results from its trial evaluating B244 in both pruritus (itch) and appearance of atopic dermatitis (eczema).

The trial enrolled 547 patients with mild-to-moderate appearance of atopic dermatitis and moderate-to-severe itch. The trial met all primary and secondary endpoints, showing that B244 significantly reduced itch, reduced overall disease severity, improved skin clearance, and improved health-related quality of life measures at 4 weeks compared to placebo.

Their findings:

• B244 reduced patients’ WI-NRS score by an average of 34.3% and achieved clinically meaningful 4-point itch response

• Lesional severity (appearance) improved for IGA and EASI

• Results were achieved in 4 weeks

• Safe and well tolerated with no SAEs and no single adverse event occurred in greater than 1% of the active group.

SMi Group are delighted to announce that Todd Krueger, President and CEO from AOBiome will be presenting on day 1 of the Pain Therapeutics Conference 2022 on AOBiome's Drug Development Program for the Treatment of Pruritus associated with Atopic Dermatitis which will cover:

• An introduction to Atopic Dermatitis and Pruritus

• Discussion of mechanisms and pre-clinical development work

• Review of clinical results and the challenges faced

• The future outlook for this research

SMi Group also caught up with Todd Krueger, President and CEO, AOBiome for an exclusive speaker interview to discuss his role, breakthroughs, challenges and upcoming projects.

