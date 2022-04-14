Hallmark Health Care Solutions Appoints Bill Naughton as President

With extensive experience leading world-class technology companies, Naughton now oversees operations at the rapidly expanding HIT firm.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS), one of the fastest growing U.S. healthcare technology firms, has announced Bill Naughton as the new company president. An accomplished business leader with proven success throughout his 30+ year career, Naughton brings a wealth of expertise in growing and scaling technology firms. His background includes serving as CEO-Founder, COO, CIO, and CTO for several multi-billion-dollar firms.“From concept creation to successful global implementation, Bill has developed, supported, and led some of the world’s largest platforms, services, and products,” says Isaac Ullatil, HHCS Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “He is well known for leading technology companies to large-scale success, and we are excited to have him join our leadership team as president.”Naughton’s expertise spans many industries and domains, including healthcare technology, human capital management (HCM), private equity, software-as-a-service (SaaS), payroll technology, and others. Among his most notable accomplishments:•As Chief Operating Officer, he led the successful IBM Watson Marketing spinoff of Acoustic (a SaaS marketing automation solution) for a large private equity firm.•As Chief Information Officer, he co-led the creation of CDK Global (a spinoff of ADP’s Dealer Service SaaS solutions) into a publicly traded company, unlocking billions in shareholder value.•As Operating Executive, he led a successful pharmacy software roll-up that increased the client base by 166 percent, transforming the company into the largest independent pharmacy software provider. He also launched a bio-pharmaceutical distribution cloud with a forecasted $100 million run rate in its first year.Naughton has served on the HHCS Board of Directors since 2020. He says HHCS has enormous potential to expand its important mission: helping healthcare organizations via technology solutions better manage workforce-related costs, compliance, and engagement in value-based care.“Hallmark Health Care Solutions is making an enormous difference in the healthcare industry with innovative solutions that are smart, stable, and secure to meet current and future healthcare workforce needs. I am honored to be part of the firm’s growth and success as a board member and now as President,” says Naughton. “The very large strategic investments in our products, people, and technology are another exciting reason why I joined HHCS.”From several high-profile leadership hires to continuous development of new products and platform enhancements, HHCS is growing rapidly. Such growth is pivotal for achieving the company’s vision, which is to set a new standard of excellence in healthcare technology and generate unmatched value for all stakeholders by driving massive gains in productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness. To learn more about HHCS and its leadership team, mission, product portfolio, and more, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 healthcare professionals in more than 1,500 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $100 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com ###