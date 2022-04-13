County courthouses closed April 13

The Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Cavalier, Dunn, Grand Forks, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Morton, Mountrail, Oliver, Pierce, Ramsey, Stark and Stutsman County courthouses will be closed Wednesday, April 13.

The Rolette County courthouse will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, April 13-14.

In Eddy County, Master Calendar for Thursday, April 14, has been reset to May 12, 2022.