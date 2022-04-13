US 2 open with No Travel Advisory in place

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened US Highway 2 from Grand Forks to Devils Lake. While the closure is lifted, a No Travel Advisory remains in place for surrounding areas.

Motorists are encouraged to stay in place and if you must travel, slow down and drive for the conditions.

Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

