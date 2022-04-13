Creatio Named Market Leader in the Spring 2022 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Customer Success Report
FeaturedCustomers names Creatio a Market Leader in its recent CRM Software Customer Success Report.BOSTON, MA, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been named a Market Leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software category for the Spring 2022 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.
FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.
FeaturedCustomers founded the report on over 11,000 pieces of substantiated customer reference content. A vendor’s overall customer success score is reached via a weighted average of their Content, Market Presence, and Company Scores. Only 39 companies met the criteria needed to be considered for the 2022 report. Creatio earned a Market Leader award in the category.
This is Creatio’s second consecutive year as a Market Leader nominee. The recognition is a testament to the genuine customer care that has become a defining part of Creatio DNA. Accolades such as these continue to spur the Creatio team in building cutting-edge no-code powered tools to assist our customers in automating their customers in sales, marketing, and service workflows.
Market Leaders are vendors with a substantial customer base & market share. Market Leaders have the highest ratio of customer reference content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
About FeaturedCustomers:
FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B business software and services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software and services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day our platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s. For more information, visit their website.
