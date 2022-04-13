Ongoing wastewater discharge on west side of Creston

CRESTON—A collapsed streambank and broken sewer line on Hurley Creek resulted in a wastewater discharge to the creek today.

The cast iron sewer line broke when the streambank caved in. Discharging at about five gallons per minute, the untreated wastewater is entering Hurley Creek near the North Spruce Street bridge south of West Spencer Street.

The DNR advises keeping children and pets away from the creek for 24 to 48 hours after the discharge stops.

The city is working to quickly repair the broken line, but may not be able to complete the work before this evening.

DNR will continue to monitor the situation and consider appropriate enforcement.