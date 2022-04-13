Advertising segment has contributed to 51.7% of total media industry revenue
Global Media industry report offers top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including industry size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025).LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global media industry had total revenues of $1,016.2bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1% between 2016 and 2020. The advertising segment accounted for the industry’s highest value share in 2020, with total revenues of $525.7bn, equivalent to 51.7% of the industry's overall value.
Global growth in this industry reflects a balance between the biggest economies in Asia-Pacific, where dense populations are voraciously consuming digital media, and the modest growth of the European and North American markets.
The media industry consists of the advertising, broadcasting & cable TV, publishing, and movies & entertainment markets. The advertising industry consists of revenues gained by any advertising activities or agencies providing advertising services, including display advertising services. The broadcasting & cable TV market consists of all terrestrial, cable, and satellite broadcasters of digital and analog television programming.
The advertising segment accounted for the industry’s highest value share in 2020, with total revenues of $525.7bn, equivalent to 51.7%
Order this report: Media - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast
Key Highlights
- The media industry consists of the advertising, broadcasting & cable TV, publishing, and movies & entertainment markets.
- The advertising industry consists of revenues gained by any advertising activities or agencies providing advertising services, including display advertising services.
- The broadcasting & cable TV market consists of all terrestrial, cable and satellite broadcasters of digital and analog television programming.
- The market is valued as the revenues generated by broadcasters through subscriptions, or public funds (either through TV licenses, general taxation, or donations), but does not include revenues generated through advertising.
- The publishing market consists of books, newspapers and magazines segments.
- The book publishing segment includes publishers of academic, professional, general and other (fictions, non-fiction etc.) books. The market value of this segment refers to the domestic B2C sales of books only at the retail sales price (RSP).
- The newspaper segment is valued as the sum of all revenues gained from the sale of newspapers including those gained through circulation, subscription (inc. online subscription), but excluding advertising revenues.
- The magazine segment value is calculated as the revenues generated by publishers from B2C sales of copies of their products and does not include advertising revenues.
- The movies & entertainment market consists of revenues from both: producers and distributors of entertainment formats, such as movies and music.
- The movie box office segment is valued as the revenues received by box offices from total annual admissions.
- The music & video segment covers retail sales of prerecorded music singles, CDs, VCDs, DVDs and Blue-Ray disks, and paid downloadable music and video.
- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.
- Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.
- The global media industry had total revenues of $1,016.2bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1% between 2016 and 2020.
- The advertising segment accounted for the industry’s highest value share in 2020, with total revenues of $525.7bn, equivalent to 51.7% of the industry's overall value.
- Global growth in this industry reflects a balance between the biggest economies in Asia-Pacific, where dense populations are voraciously consuming digital media, and the modest growth of the European and North American markets.
Enquire now: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/marketline/media-market-summary-competitive-analysis-and-forecast-2016-2025-global-almanac
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn