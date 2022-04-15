TJ Brutal Customs Celebrating 15th Year in Business

An industry leader in parts has reached a new milestone.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 70 percent of all businesses fail within the first 10 years of opening its doors for business. That is why representatives with TJ Brutal Customs are proud to announce that they are celebrating 15 years in business.

“We consider it an honor to serve our customers over the past 15 years,” said TJ Stiles, founder of TJ Brutal Customs. “We believe that our commitment to excellence and ensuring that our customers are 100 percent satisfied plays a major role in our overall success.”

TJ Brutal Customs is part of the elite class of businesses that successfully navigated the recent COVID-19 pandemic. A recent study reveals that companies that survived the COVID-19 crisis are older and more productive.

Stiles stressed that his goal is not necessarily to do business with those who need the parts he has, but with those who believe in what he believes.

“In everything I do, I believe in challenging the status quo; I think differently, and I believe in changing the way things are. I consistently question the way things are and lack the restraint to accept them as such, yet possess the determination and perseverance to create the change I dream of. I just happen to make motorcycle parts.,” Stiles said.

Stiles noted that when he started the business years ago, there was no market for the VT600.

“I wanted to change that,” said Stiles. “I dreamed that I could make a change in an industry that was rife with stagnation. I believe in being loud and embracing freedom. The way I embrace this and change my world is by making parts that are easy to use, well thought out, and of the highest quality. It would bear many business owners a great service to remember what Henry Ford once said, “a business that only makes money is a poor business.’”

For more information, please visit shoptjbc.com/about-us and https://shoptjbc.com/blogs/news

About TJ Brutal Customs

Fourteen years ago, there was no website you could go to with hundreds of model specific parts, a FAQ section, and technical information for the Honda Shadows. The company has worked tirelessly to create something that will hopefully come to be known as the authoritative answer for the world’s Honda Shadow needs.

The company now sells over 150 custom-quality parts at affordable prices for the Honda Shadow Line.

