Impetus Technologies and Kyvos Become AWS Data and Analytics Consulting Competency Partners

Help businesses uncover meaningful insights and accelerate BI on AWS

We’re thrilled to have achieved the AWS Competency as it validates our track record in helping customers transform data into business value through scalable processing, analytics, and BI solutions.”
— Anand Raman, SVP – Sales at Impetus Technologies and Kyvos
LOS GATOS, SAN FRANCISCO, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc. and Kyvos Insights Inc. today announced that the companies have become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Consulting Competency Partner. This status recognizes the companies’ expertise in helping enterprises unearth mission-critical business insights and accelerate business intelligence (BI) on AWS.

From massive-scale data processing and single-click data lake setup to benchmarking, audits and advanced reporting, Impetus has helped several Fortune 500 enterprises realize a more unified, clear, and present view of their data on AWS. The company is also an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with 100+ AWS certified engineers.

Kyvos is a cloud BI acceleration platform that delivers high-performance analytics at massive scale on AWS. Kyvos leverages Amazon EMR and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to build and store aggregates on massive data, bringing multi-dimensional capabilities to the BI ecosystem. With Kyvos on AWS, businesses can analyze trillions of rows of data in sub-seconds.

“We focus on helping organizations develop a cohesive AWS strategy that supports innovation, accelerates business results, and delivers a competitive advantage,” said Anand Raman, Senior Vice President – Sales at Impetus Technologies and Kyvos. “We’re thrilled to have achieved the AWS Data and Analytics Consulting Competency as it validates our deep expertise and proven track record in helping customers transform their data into business value through scalable processing, analytics, and BI solutions.”

AWS provides the broadest and deepest set of managed analytics and machine learning services to help enterprises make faster decisions, improve customer experience, and reduce business risk by turning data into insights. AWS Data and Analytics Competency Partners have demonstrated success in helping customers evaluate and use the tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at any scale.

Connect with us to learn more about how Impetus and Kyvos can help you drive success with AWS.

About Impetus Technologies
Impetus is focused on enabling a unified, clear, and present view for the intelligent enterprise. For more than a decade, Impetus has been the 'Partner of Choice' for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data and analytics lifecycle by enabling data warehouse modernization, unification of data sources, self-service ETL, advanced analytics and BI consumption. The company brings together a unique mix of consulting services, technology expertise, and software products, including LeapLogic, an automated cloud transformation accelerator. To learn more, visit www.impetus.com or write to inquiry@impetus.com.

About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world’s most powerful BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at a massive scale, both on the cloud and on-premise. Kyvos’ breakthrough Smart OLAP™ technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was founded by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com.

