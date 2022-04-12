Senate Bill 503 Printer's Number 1587
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 527
PRINTER'S NO. 1587
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
503
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, ARGALL, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROWNE, MARTIN,
MASTRIANO, MENSCH, SCAVELLO, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, YUDICHAK,
BROOKS, COMITTA, BREWSTER, YAW, J. WARD, MUTH, PITTMAN AND
AUMENT, APRIL 8, 2021
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON LABOR AND INDUSTRY, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, APRIL 12, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 28, 1935 (P.L.477, No.193), entitled
"An act providing for the payment of the salary, medical and
hospital expenses of certain employes of State and local
government who are injured or contract certain diseases in
the performance of their duty; and providing that absence
during such injury shall not reduce any usual sick leave
period," further providing for disability benefits and for
definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1 and 2.1 of the act of June 28, 1935
(P.L.477, No.193), referred to as the Enforcement Officer
Disability Benefits Law, are amended to read:
Section 1. (a) Be it enacted, &c., That:
(1) any member of the State Police Force;
(2) any enforcement officer or investigator employed by the
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board;
(3) the parole agents, enforcement officers and
investigators of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole;
