Senate Bill 503 Printer's Number 1587

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

503

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, ARGALL, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROWNE, MARTIN,

MASTRIANO, MENSCH, SCAVELLO, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, YUDICHAK,

BROOKS, COMITTA, BREWSTER, YAW, J. WARD, MUTH, PITTMAN AND

AUMENT, APRIL 8, 2021

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON LABOR AND INDUSTRY, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, APRIL 12, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 28, 1935 (P.L.477, No.193), entitled

"An act providing for the payment of the salary, medical and

hospital expenses of certain employes of State and local

government who are injured or contract certain diseases in

the performance of their duty; and providing that absence

during such injury shall not reduce any usual sick leave

period," further providing for disability benefits and for

definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1 and 2.1 of the act of June 28, 1935

(P.L.477, No.193), referred to as the Enforcement Officer

Disability Benefits Law, are amended to read:

Section 1. (a) Be it enacted, &c., That:

(1) any member of the State Police Force;

(2) any enforcement officer or investigator employed by the

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board;

(3) the parole agents, enforcement officers and

investigators of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole;

