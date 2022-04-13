Digital Servo Press Market Focuses On Product Innovations And Advancements To Build Efficiency

Digital Servo Press Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product innovations are shaping the digital servo press market trends. Major players in the digital servo press sector are focusing on product advancements to build more energy-efficient and high-speed digital servo press machines. For instance, in May 2021, AIDA Engineering Ltd., a Japan-based machine manufacturing company introduced a new 4000 kN 2-point servo press with an artificial intelligence learning feature that autonomously diagnoses the press's condition. Its key characteristics include greater speed, which, when paired with AIDA's factory automation, increases the press's overall productivity.

The increasing demand from the automotive industry is significantly contributing to the digital servo press industry growth. The automotive industry includes the companies involved in designing and manufacturing motor vehicles and their components such as bodies and engines. In the automobile sector, digital servo press machines are utilized in the high-volume manufacture and assembly of vehicle parts. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, domestic automobile production reached 26.36 million units in 2020, with a 2.36% compound annual growth rate. Furthermore, according to LMC Automotive, an automotive industry information provider, globally over 111 million cars are expected to be sold by 2032. According to the digital servo press market analysis, the increase in demand from the automotive industry is driving the growth of the digital servo press market.

The global digital servo press market size is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The global digital servo press market is then expected to grow to $3.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Major players covered in the global digital servo press industry are JANOME Corporation, Promess Incorporated, Kistler Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., SINTOKOGIO Ltd, C&M Robotics Co. Ltd., AIDA Engineering Ltd., TOX PRESSOTECHNIK Ltd., THK Co. Ltd., IAI America Inc., FEC Ltd., Sanyo Machine Works Ltd., Stamtec Inc, Dai-ichi Dentsu Ltd., CORETEC Inc., and AMADA Press System Co. Ltd.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the digital servo press market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global digital servo press market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global digital servo press market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global digital servo press market report is segmented by motor type into continuous rotation, linear rotation, positional rotation, by force range into less than 100KN, 100KN-200KN, more than 200KN, by application into automotive, electronics, aerospace, others.

Digital Servo Press Market Report 2022 – By Motor Type (Continuous Rotation, Linear Rotation, Positional Rotation), By Force Range (Less than 100KN, 100KN-200KN, More than 200KN), By Application (Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a digital servo press market overview, forecast digital servo press global market size and growth for the whole market, digital servo press global market segments, geographies, digital servo press global market trends, digital servo press market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

