Hirander Misra of GMEX Group receives the Hind Rattan Award

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hirander Misra, Chairman & CEO of GMEX Group, a leader in digital business and technology solutions for exchanges and post-trade market infrastructure, has received the prestigious Hind Rattan award. The Hind Rattan, translated into English as "Jewel of India", is one of the highest awards granted annually to non-resident persons of Indian origin in recognition of their outstanding services, achievements, and contributions in their respective fields. It is awarded by the NRI Welfare Society of India at the Society’s annual congress.

The Hind Rattan Awards honour high achievers of Indian origin from professional disciplines. Over the past 41 years, the NRI Welfare Society of India has become a strong bridge connecting people of Indian origin with India. Its focus is to "strengthen emotional bonds" between the diaspora and the country.

The Hind Rattan award was presented on 14th April 2022 during the 41st International Convention of Non-Resident Indians (NRI’s) at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. The award ceremony was attended by members of the Indian Parliament, the Government of India and the Supreme Court of India, other preeminent dignitaries, business leaders, celebrities and NRIs from all over the world.

Speaking during the ceremony, Hirander Misra said “It is an absolute privilege to receive this award and be recognised for my work in the fintech capital markets arena for the last 26 years, a decade of which has been at GMEX Group, which I co-founded.” He added “I thank The NRI Welfare Society of India for this accolade and really value the work they are doing to ensure strong links between India and its diaspora.”

“We are proud of NRIs like Hirander Misra for making substantial contributions in strengthening India’s position in the global economy,” said Mr. Deepak Singh, convener of the NRI Welfare Society of India.

About GMEX Group

GMEX is a global market infrastructure vendor providing multi-asset trading, exchange matching engine and post-trade business solutions, and Ecosystem-as-a-Service (EsaaS) technology. These include, the GMEX MultiHub, which is a cloud based trading and post trade digital market infrastructure platform that as a ‘multi-asset network of networks’ facilitates a first of its kind collaboration across major institutions, regulatory regimes and start-ups with the goal of bringing digital assets to a wider audience. For more information visit www.gmex-group.com or Twitter @GMEX_Group

