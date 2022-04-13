European bioresource collections meet in Braunschweig in September

Logo ECCO meeting; Source: DSMZ, Braunschweig Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann, Scientific Director Leibniz Institute DSMZ and chair of the ECCO meeting; Source: DSMZ

Main focus of the 40th ECCO meeting: "New Horizons in Accessing Microbial Diversity"

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 27 to 29 September 2022, the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures will host the 40th annual meeting of the European Culture Collections' Organisation (ECCO). The meeting will be chaired by the Scientific Director of the DSMZ, microbiologist Prof. Jörg Overmann. The focus of this year's meeting is "New Horizons in Accessing Microbial Diversity". The renowned event will take place in the conference centre of the Steigenberger Parkhotel in Braunschweig, Lower Saxony. Further information is available at https://www.dsmz.de/ecco-2022/.

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ is the world's most diverse bioresource collection and is one of the members of ECCO, which was founded in 1981. The association of bioresource collections promotes collaboration between institutions as well as knowledge transfer in the field of cultivation and conservation of bioresources.

Press contact:

PhDr. Sven-David Müller, Head of Public Relations, Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH

Phone: ++49 (0)531/2616-300

Mail: press@dsmz.de

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 79,000 cultures and biomaterials and has around 200 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 97 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct knowledge-driven and applied basic research, maintain scientific infrastructure and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer to policy-makers, academia, business and the public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of “Leibniz ScienceCampi” – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany’s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de