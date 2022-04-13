Angela Global is Bringing the Japanese Culture to the World with its NFT Marketplace
LAUNCHING WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 15TH, THIS NEW MARKETPLACE IS UNLEASHING THE TRUE POWER OF NFT TRADING
Japanese Culture toward the World”TAIWAN, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Global Co. Ltd. has proudly announced that it is launching an all-new premier NFT marketplace called PRIMEZ worldwide on Friday, April 15th, 2022,at 12:00 Taiwan Standard Time. This new marketplace will bring the rich Japanese culture to the world and will use the technology to unleash the true potential of NFT. Headquartered in Taiwan, Angela Global Co. Ltd. will enable its users from around the world to discover, collect, and sell extraordinary NFTs and make the most out of this valuable new digital resource.
— ANGELA GLOBAL Co.Ltd
“PRIMEZ will primarily focus on the value of Japanese content and convert it to NFT with an aim to protect and enhance the value of creators active in the Japanese culture.” Said the spokesperson of Angela Global, while announcing the launch of this new NFT marketplace. “the platform will also create a new economic zone not only in the Japanese market, but also in the United States, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.” He added.
In addition, Angela Global has also announced that they will be issuing crypto asset PRIMEZ tokens for stable operation as an NFT marketplace, and it will be abbreviated to PRM. This token is a blockchain specialized for NFT issuance, management, and distribution in the Japanese content domain, and is designed for business. PRIMEZ can be connected to multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, and will function as a cross-chain platform that serves as a hub for NFT issuance and distribution.
In its early stages, PRIMEZ will feature diamonds selected by world-class gemologist Naokazu Kudo, along artworks using diamonds as well as Lamborghini artworks from the Super GT race in cooperation with JLOC (Japan Lamborghini Owners Club). Moreover, it will also feature works of calligraphy created by the most renowned calligraphers Kenshin. All of these will be converted to NFT and will set new trends in the realm of content creation and NFT trading.
For more information, please visit the website at:
http://www.primez-mkt.io/
http://www.primez-jp.io/
PRIME MANAGEMENT
ANGELA GLOBAL Co.Ltd.
info@primez.io