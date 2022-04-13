Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,311 in the last 365 days.

Angela Global is Bringing the Japanese Culture to the World with its NFT Marketplace

PRIMES

PRIMES NFT marketplace

JLOC

Japan Lamborghini Owners Club

LAUNCHING WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 15TH, THIS NEW MARKETPLACE IS UNLEASHING THE TRUE POWER OF NFT TRADING

Japanese Culture toward the World”
— ANGELA GLOBAL Co.Ltd
TAIWAN, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Global Co. Ltd. has proudly announced that it is launching an all-new premier NFT marketplace called PRIMEZ worldwide on Friday, April 15th, 2022,at 12:00 Taiwan Standard Time. This new marketplace will bring the rich Japanese culture to the world and will use the technology to unleash the true potential of NFT. Headquartered in Taiwan, Angela Global Co. Ltd. will enable its users from around the world to discover, collect, and sell extraordinary NFTs and make the most out of this valuable new digital resource.

“PRIMEZ will primarily focus on the value of Japanese content and convert it to NFT with an aim to protect and enhance the value of creators active in the Japanese culture.” Said the spokesperson of Angela Global, while announcing the launch of this new NFT marketplace. “the platform will also create a new economic zone not only in the Japanese market, but also in the United States, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.” He added.

In addition, Angela Global has also announced that they will be issuing crypto asset PRIMEZ tokens for stable operation as an NFT marketplace, and it will be abbreviated to PRM. This token is a blockchain specialized for NFT issuance, management, and distribution in the Japanese content domain, and is designed for business. PRIMEZ can be connected to multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, and will function as a cross-chain platform that serves as a hub for NFT issuance and distribution.

In its early stages, PRIMEZ will feature diamonds selected by world-class gemologist Naokazu Kudo, along artworks using diamonds as well as Lamborghini artworks from the Super GT race in cooperation with JLOC (Japan Lamborghini Owners Club). Moreover, it will also feature works of calligraphy created by the most renowned calligraphers Kenshin. All of these will be converted to NFT and will set new trends in the realm of content creation and NFT trading.

For more information, please visit the website at:
http://www.primez-mkt.io/
http://www.primez-jp.io/

PRIME MANAGEMENT
ANGELA GLOBAL Co.Ltd.
info@primez.io

You just read:

Angela Global is Bringing the Japanese Culture to the World with its NFT Marketplace

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Mining Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.