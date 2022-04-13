Middlesex Barracks/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3002169
TROOPER: Alex Comtois
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/12/2022 at 2137 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Montpelier
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Caitlinn E Alexander
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks stopped Caitlinn Alexander for a minor motor vehicle violation. Alexander showed signs of impairment and was run through field sobriety exercises. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing. She was later released and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 28th, 2022 to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2022 at 1230 hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
