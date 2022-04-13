Middlesex Barracks/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3002169

TROOPER: Alex Comtois

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/12/2022 at 2137 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Montpelier

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Caitlinn E Alexander

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks stopped Caitlinn Alexander for a minor motor vehicle violation. Alexander showed signs of impairment and was run through field sobriety exercises. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing. She was later released and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 28th, 2022 to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2022 at 1230 hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191