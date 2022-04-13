Ubunye spreads its wings

Ubunye soaring into the future

Expansion is essential to support the demand for our product suites and growth opportunities within the industry.

Sales teams not only increase revenue, but they also have a strong impact on brand reputation, long-term customer relationships, retention of customers and overall business growth.” — Rene Brunt

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rene Brunt, CEO and Founder of Ubunye is proud to announce the recent expansion of the Ubunye sales team. As an avid entrepreneur and businessman he has had his fair share of selling during his career. Although that has never been his key function or strength he understands the value of hiring the right sales people for his business and has the ability to select only the best to take the Ubunye brand to new heights.

When we asked him why he felt there was a need for expanding the sales team at this point, he said: “Ubunye is at the midst of expansion as a business as a whole, with many exciting product developments and launches scheduled for 2022. Therefore putting the right people in place to support the demand for the product suites, growth opportunities within the industry and to showcase continuous support to our partner network, we felt this is the appropriate course of action”

Towards the end of 2021 Ubunye expanded their Marketing team. By expanding the sales team this unlocks new opportunities as the two teams will be working closely together and align business objectives in line with their individual targets and industry requirements.

The trick is to find the right balance between the two departments. The prospects for marketing are larger than those for sales, since they're trying to determine a target audience and create awareness. Those in marketing want to obtain new prospects, while the sales department wants to leverage connections with known prospects and existing clientele. If the two work together it sets a company up for huge success and that is what Ubunye is aiming for.

We asked Rene what he looks out for when appointing a sales person and what skills he feels is needed to succeed in this role. “They need to listen without an agenda, don’t talk people into something rather listen to their needs and most importantly ask questions to assist them in making the right business decision for them”

Rene comments further; “people should never underestimate the value of a sales team and the vital role they play within an organization’s growth. Sales teams not only increase revenue, but they also have a strong impact on brand reputation, long-term customer relationships, retention of customers and overall business growth.”

Sales people are born with certain skills that are easy to identify but not easy to learn. They must have a deep intensive need to succeed, be active listeners, able to build good relationships, have great business acumen, be natural with a sales pitch, great negotiation skills and have the ability to effectively communicate at any level as you often have to start at the bottom to get to the top.

In conclusion, Rene states; “At the end of the day it comes down to building loyalty and trust between your customer and your business. The sales people hold the key to this and that is why they are at the core of Ubunye”

We look forward to seeing what the new sales team has in store for Ubunye and how they will be pivotal to drive business efficiencies and propel them towards digital automation.