HaanGlas vacuum glass helps windows restration in Europe

HaanGlas vacuum glass helps windows restration in EuropeTAIAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On early April,2022, a truck with HaanGlas vacuum insulating glass left the factory and on its way heading to Europe.
The vacuum insulating glass is 8.15mm and 10.15mm tempered vacuum insulating glass used for Holland historical windows restoration,with mixed sizes and shapes,in the next weeks ,more vacuum glass will be loaded and helps more houses transmitting from traditional monolithic to energy saving vacuum insulating glass.
European areas has many hundreds of years historical buildings, the buildings windows are always been split with many smaller parts and glass are always thin glass with high energy waste,Typically space designed to install glass are usually ≤9mm,which make it difficult to replace with glass thickness over 14mm.
The appearance of VIG becomes the perfect choice of house owners,it can save 75% energy costs that used for heating and cooling,most important is,owners can directly change the glass while keeping original windows frames,this can not only save costs,but also much faster and easier and won't affect owners' daily life.
Beside that,VIG offers more benefits,much better soundproof performance to create quiet living environment.
Vacuum glass is an sealed glass units with 0.1-0.3mm vacuum space between glass panels,the principle is similar to flask to keep high sealing and high heat insulation property,even though it was invented 30 years ago,the high price and low strength makes it had low market acceptance,now HaanGlas has solved the problem,and is winning more and more orders from Europe and North America.
Compared with other VIG manufacturers,Haan vacuum glass price is only half ,and tempered VIG is huge step forward to enlarge its application,VIG will not only been used in historical windows restoration,but also been applied in new buildings.
Currently HaanGlas represent 2 major China vacuum insulating glass manufacturers with different style,One is tempered Vacuum glass similar to AGC Fineo,the biggest characteristic is ,stripe shape getters along the glass edge,so after installation,house owners won't see the stripes or port holes that affect visual,and tempered VIG with high safety performance will protect people and property once it's broken.
Another one is tempered VIG similar to Landvac,low temperature metal edge sealing technology ,while HaanGlas don't contain evacuation port ,the absolute flatness will ensure safety during handling,transportation and installation.
Vacuum glass application will be much larger,with more laws and rules were established,net -zero and low carbon emission is becoming the target of global countries and corporations ,Building energy consumption accounts for more than 40% of the total energy consumption,which include building, industrial and transportation energy consumption.By changing traditional glass to vacuum glass will save up to 10% total energy and make the earth green.
