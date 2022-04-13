NEWS ALERT: ACTOR LAUNCHES CLAY MASK ON A STICK
EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACT:
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
Founded in March 2021 by model turned actor Donnie Riser, the Wowo Stix is a clay mask on a stick. The idea to develop this facial clay mask was due to the fact that Donnie often traveled for work in the entertainment industry and struggled to find something light and compact. One of Donnie’s most important skincare routines was to use a facial clay mask the night before going on set, making sure his skin was fresh and camera ready for filming.
In most cases, a clay mask usually comes in a round plastic tub with a lid on top, or an aluminum foil packet, which in both cases your hands get rather messy. After acknowledging those potential inconveniences, and detailed research, Donnie decided to use the concept of a deodorant roll-on stick, but in the formula of a clay mask and this is where Wowo Stix was started.
Wowo Stix isn’t just another clay mask, each ingredient was carefully selected using natural products such as Green Tea, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Kaolin Clay, Cucumber, Vitamin E, and many more beneficial Skincare remedies which will leave your skin glowing.
Here are Some of The benefits you can expect to see when using your Wowo Stix :
- Detoxifies the skin
- Helps aid acne
- Reduces puffiness
- Tones the skin
- Produces natural collagen
- Cleanses
- Moisturizes
The Wowo Stix was designed to be compact, easy to travel with, clean, and most importantly, beneficial to your skin all year round. :
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by
emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com. INFORMATION https://amzn.to/3xCEwAX
taroue brooks
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
Founded in March 2021 by model turned actor Donnie Riser, the Wowo Stix is a clay mask on a stick. The idea to develop this facial clay mask was due to the fact that Donnie often traveled for work in the entertainment industry and struggled to find something light and compact. One of Donnie’s most important skincare routines was to use a facial clay mask the night before going on set, making sure his skin was fresh and camera ready for filming.
In most cases, a clay mask usually comes in a round plastic tub with a lid on top, or an aluminum foil packet, which in both cases your hands get rather messy. After acknowledging those potential inconveniences, and detailed research, Donnie decided to use the concept of a deodorant roll-on stick, but in the formula of a clay mask and this is where Wowo Stix was started.
Wowo Stix isn’t just another clay mask, each ingredient was carefully selected using natural products such as Green Tea, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Kaolin Clay, Cucumber, Vitamin E, and many more beneficial Skincare remedies which will leave your skin glowing.
Here are Some of The benefits you can expect to see when using your Wowo Stix :
- Detoxifies the skin
- Helps aid acne
- Reduces puffiness
- Tones the skin
- Produces natural collagen
- Cleanses
- Moisturizes
The Wowo Stix was designed to be compact, easy to travel with, clean, and most importantly, beneficial to your skin all year round. :
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by
emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com. INFORMATION https://amzn.to/3xCEwAX
taroue brooks
Taylor and Brooks
+1 202-431-1119
email us here