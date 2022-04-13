Submit Release
Silver Alert - Terry Holmes ACTIVE

Terry Holmes, 72-years-old, 5' 11", 215 lbs., gray hair, hazel eyes. Terry was last seen wearing a blue plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, hiking boots and a brown baseball cap. Terry left his home on 4/11/22, in the area of 2999 Iron Springs Rd, on his golf cart. Terry takes blood pressure medication and does not have it with him. If you see him or have any information, please contact Prescott PD or 911.

