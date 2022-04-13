Silver Alert - Terry Holmes ACTIVE

Terry Holmes, 72-years-old, 5' 11", 215 lbs., gray hair, hazel eyes. Terry was last seen wearing a blue plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, hiking boots and a brown baseball cap. Terry left his home on 4/11/22, in the area of 2999 Iron Springs Rd, on his golf cart. Terry takes blood pressure medication and does not have it with him. If you see him or have any information, please contact Prescott PD or 911.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.