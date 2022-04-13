Westminster/Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002237
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/012/2022 @ approximately 0051 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
VIOLATION: Arrest on a Warrant
ACCUSED: Nicholas Norton
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police served a temporary Relief from Abuse order to Nicholas Norton (age 20) by hand at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Further investigation revealed that Norton had an active arrest warrant. Norton was taken into custody and was subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, County of Windsor, Vermont. Norton was lodged on his arrest warrant and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on April 12, 2022, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/12/2022, at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000 (Arrest Warrant)
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov