Westminster/Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 22B1002237

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                            

STATION:  VSP Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/012/2022 @ approximately 0051 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital  

VIOLATION: Arrest on a Warrant 

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Norton                                               

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police served a temporary Relief from Abuse order to Nicholas Norton (age 20) by hand at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Further investigation revealed that Norton had an active arrest warrant. Norton was taken into custody and was subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, County of Windsor, Vermont. Norton was lodged on his arrest warrant and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on April 12, 2022, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y  

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/12/2022, at 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000 (Arrest Warrant)

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

