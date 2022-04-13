Westminster/Arrest on Warrant

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002237

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/012/2022 @ approximately 0051 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

VIOLATION: Arrest on a Warrant

ACCUSED: Nicholas Norton

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police served a temporary Relief from Abuse order to Nicholas Norton (age 20) by hand at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Further investigation revealed that Norton had an active arrest warrant. Norton was taken into custody and was subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, County of Windsor, Vermont. Norton was lodged on his arrest warrant and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on April 12, 2022, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/12/2022, at 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000 (Arrest Warrant)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov