Public open house scheduled for US30/Whitney/Dell Range project

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, the City of Cheyenne, and Laramie County, along with TriHydro and AVI, will be hosting a public open house to discuss the upcoming construction projects US30/Whitney/Dell Range in East Cheyenne.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Hills Church, 7505 Lincoln Hwy, in Cheyenne.

The intent of this open house-style meeting is to present the project's purpose and need, history, as well as the current project plans for public comment.

After a short presentation beginning at 5:45 p.m., WYDOT, City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, TriHydro and AVI will be available to discuss further questions about the project in a one-on-one setting.

The public is invited to attend the meeting anytime during the hours noted above. WYDOT officials and other subject matter experts will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns the public may have.

-30-

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Andrea Staley at 307-745-2142. WYDOT contact for this project is resident engineer Wayne Shenefelt at 307-777-4405.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wydot1 and on Twitter @wydot1