Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,330 in the last 365 days.

Public open house scheduled for US30/Whitney/Dell Range project

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, the City of Cheyenne, and Laramie County, along with TriHydro and AVI, will be hosting a public open house to discuss the upcoming construction projects US30/Whitney/Dell Range in East Cheyenne.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Hills Church, 7505 Lincoln Hwy, in Cheyenne.

The intent of this open house-style meeting is to present the project's purpose and need, history, as well as the current project plans for public comment.

After a short presentation beginning at 5:45 p.m., WYDOT, City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, TriHydro and AVI will be available to discuss further questions about the project in a one-on-one setting.

The public is invited to attend the meeting anytime during the hours noted above. WYDOT officials and other subject matter experts will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns the public may have.

-30-

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Andrea Staley at 307-745-2142. WYDOT contact for this project is resident engineer Wayne Shenefelt at 307-777-4405.  

For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wydot1 and on Twitter @wydot1

 

Project Map.jpg

You just read:

Public open house scheduled for US30/Whitney/Dell Range project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.