Central Louisiana Office of Public Health honors LANG, Pafford and OPH staff for COVID-19 work

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Central Louisiana Office of Public Health (OPH Region 6) recently held a celebration honoring the Louisiana National Guard (LANG), Pafford EMS and OPH personnel for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“LANG did over 1,200 missions, more than any other OPH region per capita,” Region 6 Medical Director Dr. David Holcombe said at the ceremony. “The collaboration between OPH, LANG, Pafford and many other community partners represented a triumph of collaborative action during a public health emergency.”

Certificates of appreciation signed by Dr. Holcombe were presented to staff immediately following the ceremony. Sgt. Tricia Cruse and Sgt. Kendall Wiltz were in attendance with their soldiers to accept the certificates and recognition for their efforts.

LANG, Pafford and OPH staff collectively performed 65,000 COVID-19 tests and administered 55,000 vaccines in Region 6’s eight parishes including Rapides, Vernon, Winn, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Avoyelles and LaSalle.