Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,331 in the last 365 days.

Central Louisiana Office of Public Health honors LANG, Pafford and OPH staff for COVID-19 work

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Central Louisiana Office of Public Health (OPH Region 6) recently held a celebration honoring the Louisiana National Guard (LANG), Pafford EMS and OPH personnel for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“LANG did over 1,200 missions, more than any other OPH region per capita,” Region 6 Medical Director Dr. David Holcombe said at the ceremony. “The collaboration between OPH, LANG, Pafford and many other community partners represented a triumph of collaborative action during a public health emergency.”

 

Certificates of appreciation signed by Dr. Holcombe were presented to staff immediately following the ceremony. Sgt. Tricia Cruse and Sgt. Kendall Wiltz were in attendance with their soldiers to accept the certificates and recognition for their efforts.

 

LANG, Pafford and OPH staff collectively performed 65,000 COVID-19 tests and administered 55,000 vaccines in Region 6’s eight parishes including Rapides, Vernon, Winn, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Avoyelles and LaSalle.

You just read:

Central Louisiana Office of Public Health honors LANG, Pafford and OPH staff for COVID-19 work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.