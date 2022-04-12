Submit Release
Protected zones would allow cities to clear homeless

A bill in Sacramento attempts to allow governments to remove people camping in certain areas by declaring them protected zones. AB 2633 is part of a wave of proposed laws around the state and the nation in response to a 2018 decision that prevents cities and counties from removing homeless camps if the people have nowhere to go.

