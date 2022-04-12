Gov. Cox holds ceremonial signing of law enforcement and mental health bills

SALT LAKE CITY (April 12, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:
- HB194: Department of Corrections Education Services
- SB171: Behavioral Health Curriculum Program
- HB13: Special License Plate Designation
- HB226: Higher Education and Corrections Council
- HB289: Insurance Coverage for Emergency Medical Service Personnel
- HB138: Juvenile Justice Modifications
- HB117: Victim Address Confidentiality Program
- SB126: Officer Intervention and Reporting Amendments
- HB153: Child Welfare Interview Requirements
- HB295: Physician Workforce Amendments
- HB23: First Responder Mental Health Services Amendments
- SB179: Criminal Justice Amendments
- HB403: Justice Reinvestment Initiative Modifications
Thank you to the Utahns who keep us safe and for measures to improve mental health in Utah.
