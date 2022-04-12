Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,331 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox holds ceremonial signing of law enforcement and mental health bills

Tags: Bills, Civility and Service

SALT LAKE CITY (April 12, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

  • HB194: Department of Corrections Education Services
  • SB171: Behavioral Health Curriculum Program
  • HB13: Special License Plate Designation
  • HB226: Higher Education and Corrections Council
  • HB289: Insurance Coverage for Emergency Medical Service Personnel 
  • HB138: Juvenile Justice Modifications
  • HB117: Victim Address Confidentiality Program
  • SB126: Officer Intervention and Reporting Amendments
  • HB153: Child Welfare Interview Requirements
  • HB295: Physician Workforce Amendments
  • HB23: First Responder Mental Health Services Amendments
  • SB179: Criminal Justice Amendments
  • HB403: Justice Reinvestment Initiative Modifications

Thank you to the Utahns who keep us safe and for measures to improve mental health in Utah.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox holds ceremonial signing of law enforcement and mental health bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.