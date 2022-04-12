Gov. Cox holds ceremonial signing of law enforcement and mental health bills

SALT LAKE CITY (April 12, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

HB194: Department of Corrections Education Services

SB171: Behavioral Health Curriculum Program

HB13: Special License Plate Designation

HB226: Higher Education and Corrections Council

HB289: Insurance Coverage for Emergency Medical Service Personnel

HB138: Juvenile Justice Modifications

HB117: Victim Address Confidentiality Program

SB126: Officer Intervention and Reporting Amendments

HB153: Child Welfare Interview Requirements

HB295: Physician Workforce Amendments

HB23: First Responder Mental Health Services Amendments

SB179: Criminal Justice Amendments

HB403: Justice Reinvestment Initiative Modifications

Thank you to the Utahns who keep us safe and for measures to improve mental health in Utah.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.

###