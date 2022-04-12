Southeast Saskatchewan Residents Encouraged To Prepare For Potential Storm

CANADA, April 12 - Released on April 12, 2022

A storm system is expected to bring blizzard conditions with wet heavy snow to parts of southeast Saskatchewan starting as early as Tuesday evening. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency reminds residents in the area that SaskAlert is the Government of Saskatchewan's emergency public alerting program. SaskAlert provides critical information on emergencies in real time, so residents can take action to protect themselves, their families and their property.

Emergency alerts issued through SaskAlert will:

include what the emergency is;

include where the emergency is happening;

provide instructions; and

advise when the incident is over.

The SaskAlert app is a free download, and users can personalize the app and determine what alerts they receive using these instructions.

Environment Canada is the agency responsible for issuing all types and levels of weather-related alerts, including advisories and special weather statements, watches and warnings. However, weather alerts that have potential to affect life and safety will be distributed through SaskAlert.

In addition to downloading the SaskAlert app, residents are encouraged to be sure they have a 72-hour preparedness kit ready. Visit saskpublicsafety.ca or getprepared.ca for more information about preparing for winter storms and power outages. Travelers are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline for highway conditions and road closures before they leave.

To learn more about the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, visit saskpublicsafety.ca.

