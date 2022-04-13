Crovetti Orthopaedics Welcomes Megan Walters, MD-Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon Specializing in Foot and Ankle Care
The addition of Dr. Walters to Crovetti Ortho lets us deliver important specialty care for foot and ankle conditions – a critical need in a city now host to large sports and performing arts venues.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Megan Walters to its team of medical professionals. Dr. Walters is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle conditions and injuries. She looks forward to working with Dr. Michael Crovetti and his team, and is very happy to now call Las Vegas her home.
Originally from Decatur, IL, Dr. Walters earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Miami (Magna Cum Laude with Honors), after which she returned to her home state to acquire her doctorate and attend the Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. Following was a Fellowship in Foot and Ankle Orthopaedics at the University of Washington, and then her Orthopaedic Surgery Board Certification.
Coming to Las Vegas from her recent position as Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Dr. Walters reveals, “I’m very excited about this move out west and the opportunity to work with the distinguished group of surgeons at Crovetti Orthopaedics.”
One of the few women Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeons in Las Vegas, Dr. Walters was always enthusiastic about the challenge of pursuing this path. “I discovered I wanted to become an orthopaedic surgeon because I loved the energy of it, and the immediate impact I could have in helping patients get their quality of life back,” reveals Walters.
“Ultimately, I found I was drawn to specialize in conditions affecting the foot and ankle due to the variety and complexity in treating these areas,” she continues. “As a result, I find it’s not unusual for Podiatrists to refer many of their more difficult or surgical cases my way. “But something I have in common with the doctors at Crovetti Ortho is that I know not every solution turns out to be a surgical one. So, I work with my patients to find the best solution for them – whether that means surgery, or taking a conservative, non-surgical approach.
While people aren’t often certain which type of doctor to see for a specific health problem, Dr. Walters’ all-encompassing approach to foot and ankle care clearly makes the choice easier. She treats conditions that include arthritis, fractures, deformities (such as hammer toes), bunions, flat feet, cavus feet (high arches), nerve conditions, sports injuries, sprains, plantar fasciitis, metatarsalgia (pain in the ball of the foot), and many other painful disorders.
Dr. Walters’ patient-centered method also includes education and injury prevention recommendations about how to avoid or mitigate foot and ankle pain for those in professional sports – including dance and gymnastics (both of which she is personally acquainted) – as well as any other fitness, recreational or daily activity where such pain may occur.
Dr. Michael Crovetti is very happy to welcome Dr. Walters to Las Vegas and to his team. “The addition of Dr. Walters to Crovetti Orthopaedics allows us to deliver important specialty care for foot and ankle conditions – a critical need in a city now host to large sports and performing arts venues. Her expertise and personal experience related to her orthopaedic specialty provides our patients with a level of professionalism they want and need.”
If you are seeking care for a common foot and/or ankle condition or injury, contact our Foot and Ankle specialist, Megan Walters, MD, to help you get back on your feet. Call Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290. We can assist you at either of our locations: 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052, and 851 S Rampart Blvd. Suite 260, Las Vegas, NV 89145.
